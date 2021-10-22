Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter worth $858,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 3.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $52.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.