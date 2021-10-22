TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TRS opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 22.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

