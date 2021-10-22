LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RAMP. Berenberg Bank started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.30.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.88 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $119.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,545 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after purchasing an additional 762,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,949,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.