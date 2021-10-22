Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Shares Up 9.1%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) shares shot up 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.47. 295 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA engages in the production and installation of innovative machinery and plant worldwide for the iron and steel industry and for the non-ferrous metals sector. It operates through the following business segments: Steel Making and Plant Making. The Steel Making segment comprises the production and sale of special steels.

