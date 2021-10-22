Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.44. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 11,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.59.

About Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IVVGF)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

