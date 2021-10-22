Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Victory Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $36.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $37.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.