Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,600,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $599.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $635.38. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $417.36 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

