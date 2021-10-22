Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 8.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,283 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mattel by 4.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,526,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,974,000 after purchasing an additional 199,150 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 19.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 76,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Mattel by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Mattel by 36.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $20.33 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

