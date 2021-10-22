Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AxoGen by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in AxoGen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 26,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $609.36 million, a P/E ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.73. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. Research analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

