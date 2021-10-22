Catlin Group (LON:CGL) Shares Down 2.3%

Catlin Group Ltd. (LON:CGL) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103.55 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.38). 13,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,300,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

About Catlin Group (LON:CGL)

Catlin Group Limited (Catlin) is a holding company. The Company offers a range of products, including property, casualty, energy, marine and aerospace insurance and property, catastrophe and per-risk excess, non-proportional treaty, aviation, marine, casualty and motor reinsurance business. The Company operates in four segments: London; Bermuda; US and International.

