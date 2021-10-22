Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

