Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.800-$6.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.150-$6.450 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.88.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.86.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
