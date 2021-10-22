Piper Sandler Weighs in on Devon Energy Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $41.98.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 20.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after purchasing an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,929,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

