Natixis Buys Shares of 1,991 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Futu by 165.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Futu alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $72.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.27. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $29.30 and a 12 month high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.