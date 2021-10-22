OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $254,000 Position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,965,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $11,500,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,500,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,500,000.

Get BYTE Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BYTSU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.20.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BYTE Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYTE Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.