Natixis Purchases New Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Natixis bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after buying an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,354,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,533,000 after buying an additional 476,186 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after purchasing an additional 294,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,786,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after purchasing an additional 394,420 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

ACAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.93.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

