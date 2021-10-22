Natixis Purchases New Position in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)

Natixis acquired a new stake in Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Creatd during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Creatd by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 218,432 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRTD opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Creatd, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.81.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Creatd had a negative net margin of 1,396.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,027.72%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

