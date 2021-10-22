Zacks Investment Research Lowers United States Steel (NYSE:X) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for U.S. Steel for the third quarter have been going up over the past month. The company should gain from its efforts to improve its cost structure and operations as well as higher steel prices. Tight supply and strong demand are driving steel prices. Its strategic investments should also boost its capability and efficiency. Its Big River investment should also contribute to its margins. Moreover, the company’s strong liquidity position will also allow it to meet its near-term debt obligations. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, weak demand in the energy space is hurting U.S. Steel’s tubular business. Shipments in this business remain under pressure. Its European business is also facing challenges from raw material cost inflation. The steel industry also remains challenged by overcapacity.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United States Steel from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of United States Steel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.78.

NYSE X opened at $22.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $24.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after acquiring an additional 554,485 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United States Steel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Steel by 98.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 27.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after acquiring an additional 915,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in United States Steel by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after acquiring an additional 379,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

