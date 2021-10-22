Upstart (UPST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/18/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

10/2/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

10/1/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $358.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

9/20/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $205.00 to $327.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Upstart was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

9/8/2021 – Upstart had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/6/2021 – Upstart is now covered by analysts at Atlantic Securities. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2021 – Upstart was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $269.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Shares of UPST stock opened at $354.34 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,288,964 shares of company stock worth $517,300,557. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

