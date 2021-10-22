Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $433,103.93 and approximately $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,471.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,123.35 or 0.06496336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00312971 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.48 or 0.00999623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00088994 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.53 or 0.00427798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00273171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.00253845 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,896,278 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.