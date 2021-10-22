Polis (POLIS) Market Cap Reaches $2.26 Million

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Polis has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $3,556.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polis has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001225 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00145336 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006296 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00609000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

