Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SBI stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Friday. Sourcebio International has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The company has a market capitalization of £100.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.97.
Sourcebio International Company Profile
