Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.74% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SBI stock opened at GBX 135 ($1.76) on Friday. Sourcebio International has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The company has a market capitalization of £100.15 million and a PE ratio of 5.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 150.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.97.

Get Sourcebio International alerts:

Sourcebio International Company Profile

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.