Morgan Stanley Boosts Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target to $146.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALLE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of ALLE opened at $131.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.37. Allegion has a 52 week low of $95.67 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after purchasing an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 118.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 381,225 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegion by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after acquiring an additional 297,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after acquiring an additional 283,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

