Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

NASDAQ:STTK opened at $19.28 on Friday. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $60.52. The firm has a market cap of $812.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million for the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after buying an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 757.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1,757.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 43,474 shares during the last quarter. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

