Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santiago is the largest bank in Chile, in terms of assets with Ch$4,088 billion (approximately US$9.86 billion ) as of March 31, 1997. The bank is the result of the merger of two of the largest institutions in the Chilean banking system, Banco O’Higgins S.A., mainly a corporate bank, and Banco de Santiago S.A., mainly focused in consumer and middle-market lending. “

Separately, Scotiabank cut Banco Santander-Chile from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $709.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.79 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 24.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Global Corporate Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

