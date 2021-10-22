FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Lifted by William Blair

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) – William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dover in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Dover’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOV. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

Dover stock opened at $169.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94. Dover has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $176.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

