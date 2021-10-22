FY2021 EPS Estimates for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Increased by Analyst

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for FirstCash in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FirstCash’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.87. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.