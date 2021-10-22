Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

