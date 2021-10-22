Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 294.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 85,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 269.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,251,000 after buying an additional 409,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% during the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after buying an additional 403,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,828,000 after buying an additional 947,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VONG stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $75.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.