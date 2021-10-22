Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 472 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $155.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.49. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $109.56 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.