Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $284,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,588,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,577,000 after purchasing an additional 216,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,084,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,275,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,824,000 after purchasing an additional 81,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $145.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.02.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.