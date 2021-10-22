Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in International Paper were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its position in International Paper by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Paper by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in International Paper by 24.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 78.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

NYSE IP opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. International Paper has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

