Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Stock Holdings in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 46.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.26% of Spartacus Acquisition worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 320.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMTS stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

