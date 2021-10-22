Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $653,000 Position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,129,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 8,641.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 58,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of QAD by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of QAD by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,611,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QADA shares. William Blair lowered QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

QADA stock opened at $87.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 265.55 and a beta of 1.33. QAD Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $89.01.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.67 million. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. On average, analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

