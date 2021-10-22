Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,649,000 after buying an additional 327,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 275,487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,911,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 76,915 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,378,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 867,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $14,820,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 15.20%.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc engages in online advertising and commerce business through its subsidiaries. It operates through Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining segments. The Hotels, Media & Platform segment includes all Tripadvisor-related brand advertising expenses (primarily television advertising) and technical infrastructure and other costs supporting the Tripadvisor platform.

