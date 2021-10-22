Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $445,000 Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Perrigo by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Perrigo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 1.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $45.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

