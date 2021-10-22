Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.25.

ABG opened at $229.65 on Thursday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $99.65 and a 1-year high of $229.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.