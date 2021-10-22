Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.
Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $44.13.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
