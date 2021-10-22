Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s (FMS) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $44.13.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,295,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 391,064 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% during the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.