The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $151.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BX. boosted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $132.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $4,039,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

