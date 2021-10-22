Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.54

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.94. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 862 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.26.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISSC. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the second quarter worth about $464,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 483,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 17.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

