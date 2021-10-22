Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.54

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $6.94. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 862 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.26.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.
About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.