Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.96 and traded as high as C$3.30. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$3.27, with a volume of 847,790 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

