Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.18.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 1,327.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

