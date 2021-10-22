Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 25.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

Shares of EHC opened at $70.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.42.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

