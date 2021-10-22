First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $22.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

