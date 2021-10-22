Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several research firms recently commented on CBWBF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

CBWBF opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.84.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

