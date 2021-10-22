Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of CCRN opened at $20.15 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $765.78 million, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

