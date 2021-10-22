Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.60.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE:GTY opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.56 million. On average, research analysts predict that Getty Realty will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 84.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.