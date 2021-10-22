Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT Lowered to $71.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after buying an additional 163,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kellogg by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after purchasing an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kellogg by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

