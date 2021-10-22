Wedbush Boosts East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target to $96.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Truist upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC opened at $85.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 14.20%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 875.1% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 27,391 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.