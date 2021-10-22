8PAY Achieves Market Cap of $665,094.87 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0657 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $665,094.87 and $465,300.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00072368 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00072034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00102322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,371.85 or 1.00278487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,091.40 or 0.06474165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022203 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

