MMOCoin Market Capitalization Tops $428,442.02 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 22nd. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $428,442.02 and $213.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

